SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A 2-year-old boy died after falling off a scooter in Sellersburg Monday Oct. 7.

Police said the boy was on a non-motorized scooter with another child in the Indian Oaks Mobile Home Park at around 7 p.m. When they picked up speed and began to go down a curve, the toddler fell.

Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said the oldest person at the scene was 12-years-old. The 2-year-old was not wearing a helmet.

"This was just a horrific accident," Whelan said. "I've been a police officer for 23 years. The death of a child, it doesn't get any easier."

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they will return to the scene to talk to the children present — many of whom Whelan said were too scared to talk Monday night.

