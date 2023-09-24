2 winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who purchased a lottery ticket for Saturday's drawing might want to check their tickets.
While no one won the Powerball jackpot, two winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Indiana over the weekend. No jackpot winner means the total prize grows to $785 million for Monday's drawing.
One winning ticket was sold at a Marathon gas station at 281 S. Maple St. in the southern Indiana town of Orleans. The other winning ticket was sold at the Payless Liquors at 5230 Rockville Road in Indianapolis.
The Hoosier Lottery reminds anyone with a winning ticket to ensure it is in a safe place and to contact a financial advisor as quickly as possible. Specific claim instructions can be found by contacting the Hoosier Lottery customer service line at 1-800-955-6886.