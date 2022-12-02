ISP: 2 killed in accident on US 50; 1 identified as Louisville native

ISP said a 19 and 20-year-old were killed in the crash Friday morning on US 50 between Seymour and North Vernon, Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead after a fatal car crash in Indiana early Friday morning. Indiana State Police (ISP) said they responded to the call around 8:00 a.m.

An ISP spokesperson said 19-year-old Louisville native, Halle Elliott's car was heading eastbound on US 50 between Seymour and North Vernon, Indiana.

Police said for some unknown reason, Elliott's vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, and into the path of a semi-truck with a trailer.

Elliott's car then crashed into the back of the oncoming semi's trailer, causing her car to turn into another oncoming car. The oncoming car struck the passenger side of Elliott's vehicle. Her car then flipped, coming to a stop off the side of the road.

The spokesperson said Elliott and her passenger, 20-year-old Skyler Short, of Hanover, In., were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the semi-truck driver nor the other driver was not injured.

ISP is investigating the cause of the accident. The spokesperson said toxicology results are pending.

