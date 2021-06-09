Two inmates killed at same federal Indiana prison in two weeks

His death is raising questions about the government’s ability to keep prisoners safe amid severe understaffing and a myriad of crises plaguing the system.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — For the second time in two weeks, an inmate has been killed at one of the most secure federal prison facilities in the U.S. His death is raising fresh questions about the government’s ability to keep prisoners safe amid severe understaffing and a myriad of crises plaguing the federal prison system.

Two people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that Stephen Dwayne Cannada was stabbed repeatedly Friday by a fellow inmate at USP Terre Haute.

It comes a little more than a week after another inmate at the same prison was beaten to death in an altercation with a fellow prisoner.

According to the Associated Press, the inmate in the first incident has been identified as 42-year-old Matthew Koch. His death occurred at the Miami prison in Bunker Hill. Koch was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 28.

State police say Koch died from his injuries, despite life-saving efforts. Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide.

No other details have been released.

