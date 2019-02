LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Extra police presence will be on hand at two southern Indiana schools after recent social media threats.

Students who attend Floyd Central High School and Highland Hills Middle School received some sort of threat, according to officials.

New Albany Floyd County Schools assistant superintendent Bill Briscoe told parents they have no other information and was made aware of the threats by police.

Both schools will be open Wednesday and will have extra security.

This comes one day after a person was arrested for threatening Highland Hills..