FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Two people have died and three more were injured following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Southern Indiana Wednesday morning, May 22.

The crash occurred on I-265E in Floyd County near Grant Line Road, just a few miles away from where a large sinkhole opened up on the interstate.

I-265E is now closed in that area and westbound traffic is backed up as well.

Traffic is being diverted to the Grant Line Road exit (Exit 3).

The people who were injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, according to ISP.

The crash is just a few miles away from where a large sinkhole opened up on the interstate.

ISP Sgt. Carey Huls

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.