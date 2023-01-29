Police seized narcotics from vehicles leaving a suspect's house during a four-month-long investigation. Inside the house, they found hundreds of grams of meth.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EDINBURGH, Ind — Hundreds of grams of methamphetamine are off the street after a four-month-long investigation in Edinburgh, police said.

Edinburgh Police used their newly formed narcotics teams to investigate and seize methamphetamine.

During the investigation, police would stop cars leaving a home in the 900 block of South Holland Street. During those stops, police said they found narcotics.

In one of those stops, K9 Kiara helped recover 11 grams of meth.

Then, when police searched the home, K9 Skye helped officers find about 234 grams of meth and six pounds of marijuana.

Police arrested 62-year-old Thomas Burton and 55-year-old Donald Knight on various drug charges.

Burton is accused of dealing methamphetamine, possession of over 28 grams of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine with a prior conviction and maintaining a common nuisance.