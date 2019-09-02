LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A pile up on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana has left four people recovering and two people behind bars.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened on I-65 near Scottsburg around noon Friday.

Lindsay Bostock, 37, was arrested after troopers say she crashed into a guardrail before crossing back over both lanes and hitting the guardrail in the median.

She was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.

Police believe prescription opioids are believed to be a factor in the crash.

About an hour later, while traffic was backed up from that crash, a three-vehicle crash happened about two miles back.

Officers say about 15 minutes later, a six-vehicle crash happened one mile south of the three-vehicle crash.

Police say while traffic was stopped for the three-vehicle crash, a tractor-trailer hit the rear of a line of stopped cars, causing a chain reaction of 5 rear-end crashes.

As a result, a 75-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were taken by ambulance to a hospital where they were treated and released. Another couple were flown to University Hospital in Louisville with serious injuries.

Police arrested 46-year-old David Wisdom of Tennessee, the driver of the tractor-trailer. Police say they found meth and drug paraphernalia on him.

The crash remains under investigation and toxicology results are pending both arrests.