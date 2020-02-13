HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old wanted in a hit-and-run investigation.

Sheriff Nick Smith said Samuel Smith (no relation to the sheriff) and two other guys robbed two people during a drug deal Monday, Feb. 10.

One of the people, Christina Grimsley, was run over by the truck Smith was in and was put on life support, Smith said.

All three people in the truck have been identified, but Smith has been the only name released.

Sheriff Smith asked that people who know where Smith is not post publicly on social media, but instead call the department at (812) 738-2195 or the anonymous tipline at (812) 738-8477.

WHAS11 will continue to update this story with more information when it is received.

