16-year-old arrested, charged for attempted murder of Clarksville Police chief

The juvenile allegedly fired several rounds into the police chief's house, Indiana State Police said.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Floyd County on Nov. 1 after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the home of the Clarksville Police chief.

On Sept. 18, Indiana State Police detectives responded to a call of a shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's house. Several rounds had reportedly been fired into his home.

No one was injured in the shooting. Clarksville Police and ISP officers recovered multiple shell casings around the property and also confirmed multiple rounds struck the house.

ISP Detective Chris Tucker continued the investigation with the assistance of the Clarksville Police Department and in conjunction with the Clark County Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of this joint investigation, officers armed with an arrest warrant arrested a juvenile and transported him to Clark County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.

The teen was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, a level 5 felony, according to ISP.

This investigation is reportedly still ongoing.

