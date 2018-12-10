INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Fifteen local government employees from around Indiana are facing public corruption charges for alleged government losses totaling more than $1 million.

Federal prosecutors announced charges Thursday against five people, including the treasurers of three fire departments, who allegedly bilked local governments out of more than $380,000.

State charges are pending against 10 others who work in public service or government positions, including two employees with the Indianapolis Local Public Bond Bank who allegedly stole about $400,000.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says his office worked with the FBI, State Board of Accounts, State Police and local prosecutors in the investigations. He says in a statement that "all citizens deserve better from their public officials."

The State Board of Accounts performed audits that provided prosecutors with evidence in the cases.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.