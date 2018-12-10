INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Fifteen local government employees from around Indiana are facing public corruption charges for alleged government losses totaling more than $1 million.
Federal prosecutors announced charges Thursday against five people, including the treasurers of three fire departments, who allegedly bilked local governments out of more than $380,000.
State charges are pending against 10 others who work in public service or government positions, including two employees with the Indianapolis Local Public Bond Bank who allegedly stole about $400,000.
U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says his office worked with the FBI, State Board of Accounts, State Police and local prosecutors in the investigations. He says in a statement that "all citizens deserve better from their public officials."
The State Board of Accounts performed audits that provided prosecutors with evidence in the cases.