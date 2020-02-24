SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 13-year-old last seen outside the Seymour city limits.

Anabel Davis was last seen over a week ago on Sunday, Feb. 16. She is 5'2" and 138 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at (812) 358-2141.

Seymour Police Department MISSING JUVENILE*** Anabel Davis, 13 y/o Height: 5'2 Weight: 138... Missing since February 16th, 2020 Last seen South of Seymour City limits If seen, please notify local law enforcement reference Jackson County Sheriff's Department case 20-J01534

