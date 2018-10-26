CLARK CO, Ind. (WHAS11) — Thirteen Jonathan Jennings Elementary School students were transported to Harrison County Hospital with minor injuries after two buses slid off the road during a fourth grade field trip to Squire Boone Caverns.

Greater Clark County School officials said the cause appeared to be a combination of weather and a newly paved or oiled road.

Parents and guardians of students that were on the buses involved have been contacted by district officials, and the remaining fourth grade parents and guardians are also being contacted.

South Harrison Community Schools sent buses to transport the students in the incident to Heth-Washington Elementary School so they could use restroom facilities and eat lunch.

"We are thankful for South Harrison Community Schools and their Superintendent Mark Eastridge," Greater Clark County Schools said in a statement. "GCCS buses are in the process of picking up students from Hath-Washington Elementary to transport them back to Jonathan Jennings Elementary."

There is no word on how far the buses traveled off the road.

