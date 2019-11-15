NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Fire crews are on the scene of a large house fire in New Albany early Friday morning.

The fire broke out sometime before 5:45 a.m. at a home on 11th and Market Street. It is unclear what started the fire. Officials say they don't believe anyone is in the home, but they haven't been able to check the attic yet due to the flames.

Crews are fighting the fire from above. Most of the flames seem to be contained in the attic. No other homes have been evacuated at this time.

Police have blocked off traffic from 10th to 12th on Market Street and are controlling traffic on Spring Street. Reporter Rob Harris said the smoke could be seen from across the river.

Elainea Lane-Lane Guzzo sent us this video from the scene. (Warning: There is profanity in the video.)

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

