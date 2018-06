JEFFERSONVILLE (WHAS11) -- Tenth Street in Jeffersonville, Ind. is closed between Main and Penn Street.

It should re-open in about 15 days.

Traffic will be detoured around the construction site via Nachand Lane, 8th Street, and Penn Street. You can get to businesses on Main Street from 8th Street and Penn Street.

When 10th Street re-opens, it will have two thru lanes and a center left turn lane.

© 2018 WHAS-TV