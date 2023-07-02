1-year-old in critical condition after alleged abuse by teenage mother in Indianapolis

Court records show physicians say the child will likely survive her injuries, but they are significant. The child would likely lose the right side of her brain.

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say a one-year-old girl is at Riley Hospital for Children after she was allegedly abused several times by her 19-year-old mother, Fatima Segura-Gomez.

Police allege she admitted to using her hands, a hanger, phone charger, TV cord and a cooking utensil to physically abuse the one-year-old when Segura-Gomez would get frustrated with the toddler.

Court documents say the abuse happened at the mother's apartment on Indy's east side.

The most recent instance of abuse was Feb. 6. The probable cause affidavit says Segura-Gomez told police after she hit her daughter with a TV cable, the child hit her head on the corner of a door and was unconscious.

Segura-Gomez's boyfriend, who is not the father of the child, arrived at her apartment after the alleged abuse and convinced Segura-Gomez to take the child to the hospital. Segura-Gomez told police the biological father of the young girl was not involved in the child's life.

Court records show physicians at Riley Hospital for Children say the child will likely survive her injuries, but they are significant. They include a broken rib, fractured pelvis, fractures in the head and collar bone as well as life-threatening hemorrhages of the brain and a laceration of the liver. Doctors also say there is a chance the one-year-old's spine had been fractured.

Court documents also show that those physicians say the child would likely lose the right side of her brain.

Segura-Gomez was arrested Monday, and has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury to a child and three counts of neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.