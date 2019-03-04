BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The Indiana State Police is investigating after a shooting happened outside the Brownstown Police Department.

No officers were injured in this shooting in the 200 block of West Walnut Street. One person was shot and transported from the scene.

ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted about the shooting. Wheeles said the shooting was officer involved.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND WILL BE UPDATED.