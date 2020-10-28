Police: 1 dead in two-vehicle crash near Salem

Police said a 57-year-old man died following a crash on State Road 60 Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police along with other agencies responded State Road 60, just west of Salem near Abbott Lane just after 4 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe a purple 1993 Saturn SC2 driven by 57-year-old Jerry Mosier was headed westbound on State Road 60. For some unknown reason, Mosier’s car crossed the centerline, collided with a Jeep traveling eastbound and came to rest on the middle of the road.

Mosier was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver in the Jeep was transported to UofL Hospital in Louisville with serious injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. However, they said toxicology reports are pending.

The roadway around State Road 60 was closed for three hours but has since reopened.

