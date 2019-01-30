CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- An overturned semi caught fire in Clark County, Ind. on I-65 northbound/southbound at mile marker 5.2, around the Cementville and Clarksville area.

One person died in a secondary crash following the accident involving the semi.

Carl Edward Benham II, 36, was stopped in traffic due to the first crash when his vehicle was struck by a driver who failed to stop. Benham's vehicle was pushed into a semi-truck which was also stopped in traffic.

Benham was pronounced dead at University Hospital upon arrival.

All of the lanes of I-65 north were closed and the left two lanes of I-65 south were closed as crews worked to clear the crash. They opened up to traffic around 2 p.m. Wednesday.