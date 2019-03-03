LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Harrison County, Indiana.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s office say deputies responded to a crash off Highway 64 NW and Highway 135 NE in New Salisbury.

According to their preliminary investigation, it appears the driver drove off the right shoulder of Highway 64 into the grass, hit a culvert and went airborne.

Then deputies say when the vehicle came down, it rolled before it finally came to a stop against a fence.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was found dead underneath the vehicle.

The driver has not yet been identified.