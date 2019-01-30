CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- An overturned semi is on fire in Clark County, Ind. on I-65 northbound/southbound at mile marker 5.2, around the Cementville and Clarksville area.

All of the lanes of I-65 north are closed and the left two lanes of I-65 south are closed. The overturned semi is on the median wall of the interstate.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said one person died in this crash.

Indiana State Police and fire are on the scene of the crash.

The duration of the closure is not known.