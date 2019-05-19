JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – One person is dead following a house explosion in the Capitol Hills neighborhood.

Officials tell WHAS11 News the incident happened in the 900 block of Assembly Road early Sunday.

According to Lt. Isaac Parker, one person is dead as a result of that explosion. That person has not yet been identified.

Two other people remain at the hospital with serious injuries.

The home where the explosion occurred has been completely damaged and 5 to 6 other homes are uninhabitable due to considerable damage, according to Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick.

"It was a big boom with a concussion that you could feel in your chest and the whole house just shook. I mean it shook, raised up and it rattles the windows and knocked the gutters off my house, uh, and I thought somebody fell in the house, but I ran out, and I thought somebody hit the house and I ran outside and looked. nobody hit the house," Adam Keeney, a resident, said.

Other homes in the area have also received some damage.

The Kentucky Red Cross was also on scene helping residents displaced by the explosion.

Officials have yet to determine a cause that led to the explosion.

