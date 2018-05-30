LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is dead and another has been injured following a crash in Washington County, Indiana.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 160 near Canton on South Boston Road just east of Salem.

According to police, the car driven by 50-year-old Jeffrey Turner from Pekin, Indiana left the road, overcorrected and hit a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Andrew Vires was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Indiana State Police are investigating and it’s not known if either were wearing a seat belt.

