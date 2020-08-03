WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind.-- Indiana State Police say a woman is facing charges in the abuse of a two-year-old, a 6-month investigation revealed.

The investigation began in August 2019 – police say they were dispatched to Norton Children’s Hospital at the request of the Washington County (Indiana) Department of Child Services. Investigators with DCS told police they needed assistance investigating possible child abuse.

According to police, the father first took the two-year-old boy to Scott County Hospital after he was told the child caught his leg in a crib at his home. Police say the father’s fiancée, 20-year-old Kaitlyn Hopkins of Little York , was the toddler’s primary caregiver.

Medical staff from Norton Children’s Hospital contacted UofL’s Pediatric Forensic Medicine Unit for assistance. Findings of their report were then handed off to police and DSC in October.

After conducting further interviews and gathering evidence, police turned their findings over the to Washington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hopkins was arrested on March 3 for battery and neglect of a dependent – both felonies.

She was transported to Washington County Jail without incident.

The toddler was place with paternal relatives after he was released from Norton Children’s Hospital.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.