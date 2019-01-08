SCOTT CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- One woman was arrested Tuesday after the Scott County Sheriff said she abandoned four dogs in her home on Werewolf Lane in Underwood, Ind.

Tina McCurry, 50, is charged with four counts of animal neglect.

“The way it appeared is that there was no actual humans living in the home. The home had been abandoned, and the dogs were living inside and that's all that was there, was the dogs,” Sheriff Jerry Goodin said.

The Sheriff’s Department received information earlier in July of possible animal neglect at the house. Upon getting a search warrant, they found the dogs, which were seized by Animal Control.

It’s unclear how long the dogs had been deserted, but reports suggest at least two of them were starving and close to emaciated.

“Any crime that's going to be committed, we're going to be vigilant on it and we're going to do our job,” Sheriff Goodin said.

For those who can no longer take care of their animals, he urges them to call Animal Control or the Humane Society to find someone that can.

