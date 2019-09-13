EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana woman faces fraud charges for allegedly stealing money intended for the burial plot and headstone of a three-year-old boy who died in a hot car.

Caroline Rich, of Evansville, is a family service counselor at the funeral home.

Court documents show Oliver Dill's family paid more than $19,000 for his burial plot, headstone and services, but investigators say Rich pocketed all but $1,000 of the money.

Dill died in July after being left in a hot car on the University of Southern Indiana's campus.

