INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Indiana is working to strengthen the security of its voting systems ahead of the November election but the state will not upgrade voting machines.

Officials said they will use more than $7 million in federal assistance to enhance the election security after Indiana received a failing grade this year in an assessment of election security.

The state's voting machines reportedly do not include voter-verifiable paper ballots.

It's estimated to cost up to $35 million to replace Indiana's voting machines. Officials said they don't have the funding available to make that change.

