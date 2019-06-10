INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Monday is the voter registration deadline for Indiana residents wanting to cast ballots in this year's city or town elections.



The Indiana secretary of state's office says registrations can be done in person at county clerk offices until the close of business Monday or online until midnight. Online registration can be completed by using the Indiana Voters app for smartphones or by going to the IndianaVoters.com website.



No statewide elections are being held this year, but municipal elections will be Nov. 5 in most cities and towns across the state.



State law requires voters to be at least 18 years old on Election Day and live in their precinct for at least 30 days before the election.