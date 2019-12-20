PEKIN, Ind. — An Indiana veteran has a new roof over his head.

Jeff Home Improvements installed a new roof for U.S. Army veteran, Bruce Standiford, as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.

Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Standiford was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.

The project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor to the veterans who have served our country and the families who support them. Over 160 military members have received new roofs since the program started in 2016.

