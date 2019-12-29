INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis utility that operates a large southwestern Indiana power plant environmentalists call a “super polluter” plans to retire two of the station’s four coal-fired units by 2023.

Indianapolis Power & Light Co. officials outlined their plans for the Petersburg Generating Station as part of a 20-year power generation strategy plan all electric utilities are required to file every three years.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the massive station has long run afoul of environmental regulations.

It's racked up more than a dozen environmental violations in the past five years for pollution emissions.

