VERSAILLES, Ind. — On Oct. 23, detectives with the Indiana State Police-Crimes Against Children and Cyber Crimes Units arrested a Seymour man on charges of Possession of Child Pornography after two search warrants were served at Jackson County residences.

The investigation began when the Indiana State Police received a cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

As a result of the tip, Indiana State Police Detectives served search warrants at the Seymour, Ind. residences.

Dylan James Hatfield, age 18, who had lived at both residences, was arrested on ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 6 Felony.

Hatfield was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.