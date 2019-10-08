MARENGO, Ind. — Indiana State Police are looking for a suspect involved in a Bank Robbery in Marengo, Indiana.

Police say the robbery happened just after 5 p.m. August 9 at the First Savings Bank.

Detectives say a man went into the bank carrying a bag and demanded money from one of the tellers. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say he's 40-years-old with gray facial hair and about 5’9”. He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, blue t-shirt and blue cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at 1-812-482-1441 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.