GEORGETOWN, Ind. — The investigation into alleged misconduct within the Georgetown, Indiana police department is now in the hands of the Indiana State Police, according to the Georgetown Town Council.

The council voted to place Georgetown's police chief and sergeant on paid administrative leave, and the Indiana State Board of Accounts confirmed it is reviewing possible misappropriation of funds.

MORE | Georgetown police chief on leave while Indiana board investigates

Officials have not released details about the investigation or what might have brought it on.

The developments follow speculation around town that the city was exploring options of dissolving the police force. The town council released a statement to address those rumors:

"The Town Council has no plans at this time to close the Georgetown Police Department or have the Sheriff take over."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.