SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police Trooper Dennis McCutcheon is just one of the officers you'll see on the interstates this weekend if you plan to travel through Southern Indiana.

"We'll definitely see a lot more speeders, a lot more traffic on the roadways," he said Wednesday afternoon. "There's more people out drinking and driving, either going to parties or gatherings."

ISP is participating in "Operation Safe Family Travel," meaning it will have extra troopers out on the roadways over the Thanksgiving period.

"We're going to be all over the Indiana roadways just trying to keep everybody safe," Sgt. Carey Huls, with ISP Sellersburg said.

Trooper McCutcheon said he'll be on the lookout for any warning signs from drivers, including any that might indicate a drunk driver.

"Slowing people down, stopping people for speeding, aggressive driving, moving in and out of lanes," he said. "Things that people would do to cause a wreck, that could cause a wreck and that's why we try to prevent when we're out here stopping cars."

Wednesday night is one of the biggest nights at the bars throughout the year, with many people out drinking. McCutcheon said he's still likely to see more people speeding than drunk driving over the weekend.

"You're most likely going to probably see people speeding more than you are drunk driving but in order for us to catch a drunk driver, we have to have a stopping charge, McCutcheon said. "Most of the time it's speeding or unsafe flight movements."

Nationally, about 35% of fatalities over Thanksgiving involve impaired-driving., according to the National Safety Council.

"We are definitely trying to send a message to hopefully prevent anybody from getting hurt," McCutcheon said.

Sgt. Huls said last year during the Thanksgiving weekend, there were more than 2,500 crashes, including 12 fatalities, in Indiana.

"We'd really like to see that number down in Indiana and nationwide," Sgt. Huls said.

In Kentucky, there were almost 2,000 collisions over the holiday period in 2018. Seven of those were fatal.

"Tragically, we've all had to work our share of those situations and had to be there on a holiday and notify a family that their loved one isn't going to make it to the celebration with the rest of the family. So we want people to get there safely," Sgt. Huls said.

Indiana State Police is encouraging drivers to be extra vigilant behind the wheel this weekend. Huls encourages drivers to put their phones down, leave space between cars, and watch the speed.

"People need to remember this is typically the busiest travel time of the year so a lot of people on the roadways. That means it's going to be congested, it's going to take time to get where you want to go," he said. "All of those things combined, if everyone would just do that, we would greatly reduce the number of crashes, and especially fatalities in Indiana."

The holiday period is a 4.25-day weekend consisting of Wednesday evening, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

