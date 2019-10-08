MARENGO, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a man they say was involved in a bank robbery in Marengo, Ind.

Police said the robbery happened just after 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at the First Savings Bank.

Detectives said 44-year-old Jason Elliott went into the bank carrying a bag and demanded money from one of the tellers. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police got a tip from someone who saw a post about the robbery on Facebook, leading authorities to Elliott's house.

Detectives said they recovered some of the money taken from the bank.

Further investigation also revealed Elliott allegedly committed another bank robbery at the Austin Stock Yards Bank in Scott County on July 19.

Elliott is being held on bond in the Crawford County Jail.

