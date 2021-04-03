Indiana Sports Corp wants your letters to welcome March Madness participants

Templates are available to help make the process even easier!

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a big hoops fan, the Indianapolis Host Committee is hoping you'll show some Hoosier hospitality and welcome players to town.

They've kicked off a letter writing campaign.

They want more than 3,000 letters to personally welcome the 68 teams coming to Indianapolis for March Madness.

You can share a note online or download a template and create a handwritten letter sharing why you love basketball, having the teams here or even what you love about Indianapolis

"Any note you would love to receive from someone you didn't know, it's just a pleasant thing to welcome them into the city and really congratulating them to making the bid in the tournament because it's a huge deal to become one of these 68 teams," said Indiana Sports Corp's Brett Williams.

They want to have the letters in by March 8. You can learn more by clicking here.