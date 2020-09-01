INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Republicans are remaining firm against Democratic proposals for using an unexpected jump in state revenue to increase school funding this year.

The Indiana House voted along party lines Thursday in rejecting amendments from Democrats to a spending bill being fast-tracked by Republicans that directs $291 million to paying cash rather than borrowing money for several planned college construction projects.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislators maintain that approach will save the state at least $130 million in long-term interest payments and that more can be done about the state’s lagging teacher pay in 2021 when a new two-year budget is written.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.