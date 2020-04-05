INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana begins the next phase of reopening on Monday, May 4. Governor Eric Holcomb announced the plans late last week. State officials said they expect COVID-19 cases will increase with each stage, but the focus will be on making sure health care capacity is able to handle those cases.

Here's who can open this week and the requirements.

Monday, May 4: Phase 2

People who are 65 and older along with those having high-risk health conditions should stay home, health officials recommend.

Everyone is encouraged to wear face masks in public.

Social gatherings can be up to 25 people as long as there is social distancing.

Essential travel restrictions will be lifted.

Remote work encouraged to continue wherever possible.

Manufacturers, industrial operations and other infrastructure that has not been open to date - can reopen.

Half of BMV branches will reopen Monday with more in the coming weeks - appointment only.

Public libraries can reopen.

Retail and commercial businesses will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Shopping malls may open at 50 percent capacity with indoor common areas at 25 percent capacity.

After a county has been in Stage 2 for one week, personal services like hair salons can reopen by appointment only and with social distancing.

After a county has been in Stage 2 for one week, restaurants can reopen at 50 percent capacity. People will need to sit at small tables and not at the bar.

*Note: Local governments can impose guidelines that are more strict than the state recommendations.

What remains closed in Stage 2

Bars and nightclubs.

Gyms

Community centers

Venues including sport, fairs, theme parks, movie theaters, bowling alleys, wedding, funeral, etc.

Basketball courts, playgrounds, water parks, and swimming pools

Adult daycares remain closed through May 31

Casinos

Campgrounds

K-12 and other educational buildings

No visitors to nursing homes or funerals

Friday, May 8 - Religious services resumes

Hoosiers statewide may convene inside places of worship. Indiana leaders are recommending that people wear face coverings while their place of worship. Again, it's a recommendation and not a requirement.

Churches will not be subject to the 25 person social gathering limitation.

The service will need to comply with social distancing and spaced out seating arrangements.

They are encouraged to conduct as many activities as possible virtually and potentially add more services to allow for smaller groups.

Full list of phases

The requirements the state put in place to begin the opening phases:

The number of hospitalized patients statewide has decreased for 14 straight days.

The state retains surge capacity to handle patients needing ICU care and ventilators.

To be able to test all Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms.

Have the ability to contact all individuals who came in contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 and expand contact tracing.

The plan includes 5 stages and Indiana is already in stage 1 which allowed elective surgeries, essential business, and critical infrastructure.

