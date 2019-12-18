JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — An Indiana man was sentenced to 64 years in prison for what the prosecutor's office calls "one of the worst documented cases of child abuse" in Jefferson County's history.

Christopher Keller pled guilty to four counts of aggravated battery of an 18-month-old child he was responsible for in the summer of 2019. The court gave him 16 years in prison for each count.

The child’s mother took them to the hospital after noticing bruises, a bite mark and hair missing from the child’s scalp after they had been in Keller’s care. Doctors found six compression fractures on the child’s spine.

Keller has been incarcerated since July of 2019 and will serve the rest of his time at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.