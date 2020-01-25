LOUISVILLE, Ky. — David Gramlin says he just wanted to help solve the world’s problems and he’s hoping to recreate how the community views recycling.

It took him three days to build the machine. It’s a way to recycle things like plastic bottles or aluminum cans and create something useful.

"On the other side of the extruder you would have different attachments. You could add molds. You could have small cuts inside of this to extrude strings of plastic,” he said.

Gramlin hopes to personally be able to create reusable products or items for re-sale from this.

Something he says can be done right inside your home!

"What I want to do and what I want to show people is that as an individual, as a hobbyist or as a community, anybody can do this,” he said.

Gramlin says he wants to create a nonprofit for this project and that's something he's already got in the works.

