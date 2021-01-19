'Everything I had been told was a lie.' Human trafficking survivor rebuilds her life, advocates for other Kentuckiana victims

"She was abusive. Emotionally, physically, I will say physically because sometimes she locked me in the room and slapped me. She didn't feed me. She didn't pay me."

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — In 2004, Tebogo 'Tebby' Kaisara was a 19-year-old living in her home country of Botswana, when she was promised a better life in America.

Her cousin, someone she trusted, promised her a scholarship for university and a job in St. Louis. Tebby was thrilled. She wanted to better herself and she thought coming to America would be a step in the right direction.

"I was excited, you know free scholarship, accommodations and a job. Those are the things I always wanted to better my life and to help my family," she said.

So she agreed. Her cousin got her documents ready for travel, and Tebby was sent to the airport. It was her first time traveling, but her cousin had provided her travel documents so she felt prepared.

But her hopefulness for a better education and life in America, was quickly diminished when she realized mid-flight, that the documents had been faked by her cousin.

"It was at this moment that I realized, that everything I had been told was a lie."

Upon arriving in Indianapolis, she realized she had no money, and no way to contact her family. So she followed the instructions her cousin had given her.

She took a taxi to an unknown woman's home.

"I was trying to figure out where I am, I was scared. I didn't know who is this lady," she said.

And this is where Tebby's life changed.

Upon arrival, at this woman's house, Tebby's documents were taken. She told Tebby they would be needed to enroll her in school. But Monday came and went, with no school.

And immediately, Tebby was put to work.

"She was abusive. Emotionally, physically, I will say physically because sometimes she locked me in the room and slapped me. She didn't feed me. She didn't pay me," she said.

Tebby was forced to work as a nanny for her trafficker. Her trafficker was an IU Student, also from Botswana. Tebby soon learned that her cousin was receiving payments for Tebby's work.

Tebby saw none of the money.

"It was hard for me to go out and ask for help because I did not know anyone. I am in a country, where I do not know anyone," she said.

Tebby fell into a depression during those 18 months. Her already small frame diminished to 80 pounds.

At one point Tebby was so ill, she needed to go to the hospital. So she called a friend she had met at Kroger to take her to the hospital.

And this is where Tebby's story begins to change.

Once her trafficker found Tebby had gone to the hospital she kicked her out.

"I was just in the street. I slept in the laundry room. But the next day, I met someone who helped me."

And now over the past 16 years, she has slowly been rebuilding herself. She put herself through college and graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Education . She works four jobs, and is using her voice to advocate and speak on behalf of human trafficking victims.

"Seeing myself being able to work so hard and off for my school fees, by myself. Those are some of the things that help me look back and say I can do this and it motivates me to want to do more.

(If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733 to get help)