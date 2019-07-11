CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Three school districts in one county, Clark.

There's been a fight over money and how much is distributed to each district over the last two years.

Now the state has approved for the possibility of Silver Creek being divorced from the rest of the West Clark community school district, which includes Borden and Henryville.



Kevin Smith is a former student and has kids attending Borden. he's worried about the move.



"We don't know if we're for it or against it at this point in time. I think we all would be for it if it's finacially viable, but the 40 to 50 pages of financials that they referenced, we need to see those financials," said Smith. "A lot of us have graduated are alumni of the school."

Smith says this morning's meeting didn't clear up their questions.

"Worrying about what''s this going to look like next year? Am I going to have a ref? Am I going to have my job? Do I have to reapply for a position? It is so unfair to teachers what's going on," Smith Said.



The state's approval means Silver Creek schools could soon have their own district, West Clark board president Doug Koffman tells us.



"Each campus now will be able to do what they want to do and control their own destiny so to speak," Koffman said.



He says the recommendation is not meant to harm educators and students.



"We're not looking to take anything away from programming. We're not looking to take anything away from our teachers. West Clark has phenomenal educators and we don't want to do anything to harm that," Koffman said.



Smith says this decision is personal to a lot of people and it's time to move forward not backward.



"We've been given misinformation in the past in this district, and we can't have that anymore," Koffman said.

