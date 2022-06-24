INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) is helping 26 Hoosier nonprofits to provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents.
The $500,000 grant will help organizations provide items like food, clothing, transportation and shelter to survivors in crisis.
The grants, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Social Services Block Grant program, were approved by the ICJI Board of Trustees earlier this month and will be made available to organizations starting in July.
"Domestic violence shelters are there for people during some of the darkest moments in their lives," said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. "They provide a safe haven in the community, and we'll continue to use every tool at our disposal to reinforce the work they're doing to care for those in need."
Here are the organizations who received funding:
- YWCA Northeast Indiana - $32,200
- Columbus Regional Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence, Inc. - $27,500
- A Better Way Services, Inc. - $17,500
- Hope Springs Safe House, Inc. - $13,800
- Sheltering Wings Center for Women - $19,700
- Family Service Association of Howard County, Inc. - $12,600
- North Central Indiana Rural Crisis Center, Inc. - $21,800
- Jennings County Council on Domestic Violence - $6,500
- Kosciusko County Shelter for Abuse, Inc. DBA Beaman Home - $17,400
- Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Inc. - $13,100
- Haven House, Inc. - $18,500
- St. Jude House, Inc. - $16,400
- Alternatives Incorporated of Madison County - $27,300
- The Julian Center, Inc. - $35,000
- The Salvation Army - $11,500
- Middle Way House, Inc. - $23,100
- Family Crisis Shelter - $21,800
- Desert Rose Foundation, Inc. - $11,400
- The Caring Place - $8,300
- Safe Passage, Inc. - $20,000
- YWCA North Central Indiana - $36,000
- YWCA Greater Lafayette - $21,800
- Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Inc. - $23,500
- YWCA of Evansville, IN Inc. - $15,900
- Council on Domestic Abuse, Inc. - $10,000
- Prisoner & Community Together, Inc. - $17,400
