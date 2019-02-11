LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) is making stops in ten cities across the state in the final days prior to Nov. 5 municipal election.

“Indiana is on a roll,” said Governor Holcomb via press release. “Hoosiers know that Putting People First is how we stay on the right track, and that’s the leadership that these Republican candidates will deliver as mayor. By working together, I know we can continue delivering results for Hoosiers across Indiana.”

Gov. Holcomb's last two stops will be in Jeffersonville and New Albany. Holcomb is coming in support of Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, who is seeking reelection and in New Albany, Gov. Holcomb comes in support of Mark Seabrook, who is looking to unseat Mayor Jeff Gahan.

Here is the information on the governor's Nov. 4 visits:

Jeffersonville

Supporting Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore

Monday, November 4

5 p.m. ET

Carriage House at the Howard Steamboat Museum, 1101 E. Market St.

Supporting Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore Monday, November 4 5 p.m. ET Carriage House at the Howard Steamboat Museum, 1101 E. Market St. New Albany

Supporting Mark Seabrook for Mayor

Monday, November 4

6 p.m.

Calumet Club, 1614 E. Spring St.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.