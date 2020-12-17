'Standardization can help with efficiency': Floyd County discussing the future of fire services, merger possible

Floyd County Commissioners will be discussing the merger at their upcoming public meeting.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — Floyd County commissioners are considering a merger for four fire districts, Franklin, Greenview LaFayette, and Georgetown.

Jeremy Klein, LaFayette Township Fire Protection Chief, says this merger is a long time coming.

“For those of who have been around for a long time this isn’t nothing new," said Klein.

Klein said a merger was considered fifteen years ago, but logistics related to equipment, and an increase in taxes caused it to be turned down.

As of right now, Klein is concerned with the response time. He says a merger would help fire services better serve the community.

“There is no standardization of equipment. When you get to the scene if you need to get equipment off another truck. You don’t know exactly where the equipment. Standardization can help with efficiency," said Klein.

According to Klein, the biggest take away from the merger is that EMS and fire services would combine.

“To have an ambulance at every firehouse or an ambulance in each district. That would be huge because we don’t have that right now," said Klein.

Right now, Floyd County has two 24-hour ambulances serving the entire county, along with one 12-hour ambulance.

He says combining EMS with fire services, along with standardization will improve response times, which he says is crucial for his job.

"When you are talking seconds, I think it means a lot”, said Klein.

Floyd County Commissioners will be discussing the merger at their upcoming public meeting at 6 p.m. on December 22nd at the Pine View Government Center.

Klein is unaware if other chiefs approved of the merger.