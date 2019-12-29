INDIANAPOLIS — A report has found that funding for the Indiana agency that oversees hazardous spills and the safety of water and air has been decreasing over the last decade.

The Environmental Integrity Project's report also concluded that the $35 million loss in funding for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management happened even as the state government's spending budget increased.

Tim Maloney, senior policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, says the state's economy may be negatively affected if environmental issues go unaddressed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





