Indiana begins early voting period ahead of midterm elections

The early voting period is from Oct. 12 through Oct. 27.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters in Indiana will not have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballot in the general election, as early voting begins Tuesday.

Under state law, counties have to make in-person absentee voting available for 28 days before the election, including the two Saturdays immediately before Election Day.

Voters can also cast their ballot by mail or travel board – that’s when a poll worker comes to your home to help you with your ballot.

Do I need an ID to vote in Indiana?

Yes. To vote in Indiana you must present a government-issued ID before casting a ballot at the polls on Election Day and it must meet the following criteria:

Your identification must have your photo, display your name according to your voter registration record and must have an expiration date. That could either be current or expired sometime after the date of the last general election.

For a more detailed explanation of ID’s, including student ID’s click here.

Can I request a ballot for absentee voting?

Yes, but it’s not available to everyone and have to meet certain criteria.

Hoosiers have to have a reasonable exception that you will be absent from your home county on Election Day during the 12 hours polls are open (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Other examples include:

If you have a disability

At least 65-years-old

Have official election duties outside of your voting precinct

Prevented from voting due to no transportation to the polls

The state says if you are applying for an absentee-by-mail ballot, you don’t need to present proof of ID. But those who are first time voters in Indiana who registered to vote by mail and did not provide proof of residency will be asked to include that information with their absentee balloting materials. They say this could be a state-issued ID where the address matches their registration, but it could also be a bank statement or utility bill for example.

For more info on absentee voting, click here.

It’s important to know that the absentee/mail-in ballot request deadline is Oct. 27 for in-person, online and by mail.

Those ballots must be returned in-person by Nov. 8 and received by mail the same day.

To check your voter registration status, click here.

