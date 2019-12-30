INDIANAPOLIS — One of the country’s newest national parks will be featured on Indiana’s official 2020 travel guide.

Indiana Dunes National Park became the nation’s 61st national park in 2019, changing from its designation as a national lakeshore. It is the state’s first national park and most popular tourist destination.

“The Indiana Dunes attracts almost four million visitors each year,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said. “While best known for its world-class beaches, the Indiana Dunes also offers prairies, rivers, wetlands and forests to explore.”

The 15,000-acre park touts 15 miles of sandy beaches along Lake Michigan and more than 70 miles of hiking trails.

