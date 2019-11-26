LOUISVILLE, Ky. — AAA predicts an estimated 49.3 million travelers hitting the road this year for Thanksgiving, the most since 2005 and slightly higher than last year.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) urges you to plan ahead and travel safely, especially as increased traffic is expected throughout the state.

Increased travel times will be possible as you make your way to your destination. INDOT encourages motorists to allow extra time when traveling so you arrive safely and on time.

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27, INDOT will lift most road restrictions and closures where possible. However, in some locations, it is not safe to do so. Visit indot.carsprogram.org to see where you can expect work zones and plan your route accordingly. Construction work will resume on Monday morning (Dec. 2).

INDOT offers these tips for safe travel during Thanksgiving:

Pay attention: Put the phone down and don't drive distracted. Don't talk or text and keep your hands on the wheel.

Put the phone down and don't drive distracted. Don't talk or text and keep your hands on the wheel. Slow down: Follow the posted speed limit, especially in work zones.

Follow the posted speed limit, especially in work zones. Plan ahead: Allow extra time to reach your destination. Expect delays and plan your route ahead of time.

Allow extra time to reach your destination. Expect delays and plan your route ahead of time. Drive sober: Don't drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances. Buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.