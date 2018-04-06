INDIANAPOLIS – Recovery continues after February flooding impacted Indiana residents throughout the state. Highlights of federal support, as of June 1, include:

Help for individuals in nine Indiana counties:

• So far, more than 1,900 Indiana households have contacted FEMA for help. The deadline for survivors to register for federal aid under the IA program is Thursday, July 5, 2018.

• To date, Hoosiers have received more than $11.7 million through funding from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Of that total, more than $2.3 million in FEMA individual assistance has gone to homeowners and renters whose insurance, or other forms of disaster assistance received, could not meet their disaster-caused needs.

Homeowners, renters and businesses have received more than $1.5 million in 46 low-interest disaster loans from the SBA to repair, rebuild and replace damaged property and contents. SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.

• NFIP policyholders have received more than $7.9 million in more than 600 claims to repair and rebuild flood-damaged property.

• More than 650 survivors have visited Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs). The first centers opened six days after the presidential disaster declaration.

Approximately 1,500 FEMA housing inspections have been completed.

• FEMA disaster survivor assistance specialists canvassed the affected communities, visiting more than 3,500 homes to encourage survivors to register for help, while providing them with recovery information and listening to their concerns.

Help available to local & state governments:

• Local, county and state government infrastructure and certain private nonprofit organizations in 27 Indiana counties are eligible to receive all categories of Public Assistance funding including the repair and rebuilding of certain eligible disaster-damaged facilities. The PA program benefits everyone in the affected communities because essential services such as roads, utilities, schools and hospitals are restored.

Other help available to individuals:

For those who lost work as a result of the storms, Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available. For information about DUA, including eligibility requirements and the application process, go to www.in.gov/dwd/dua.htm or call the customer support center at 800-891-6499. Applications for DUA must be filed by June 11, 2018.

• Free Disaster Legal Assistance is available to storm survivors. This service offers counseling on matters such as insurance claims, home repair contracts, landlord issues and replacing legal documents. Call Indiana Legal Services at 844-243-8570. The toll-free number will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ET). Survivors can also submit an online application here: www.indianalegalservices.org/applyonline.

© 2018 WHAS-TV